Aaron Donald Leaves Kanye West’s Donda Sports, Condemns Antisemitism

Rams superstar Aaron Donald announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Kanye West’s Donda Sports, citing West’s “recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism.”

Donald posted a statement to Twitter, in which he decried West’s “irresponsible” statements that “go against everything we believe in as a family.”

Donald’s move comes amid vast public outcry in response to a tweet West posted on October 9, in which he said he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.” West also posted an alleged text conversation between himself and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he accused Combs of being controlled by Jews.

The Rams defender isn’t the only prominent member of the sports world to distance himself from West over the comments. West appeared on a recent episode of LeBron James’ HBO show called The Shop. However, James’ friend and business partner Maverick Carter decided to pull the episode claiming that West used his appearance “to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.

After initially saying he would not part ways with Donda Sports, despite West’s controversial remarks, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also announced on Tuesday that he was terminating his relationship with West’s agency.

“In the past 24 hours, I have been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown explained. “For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

“I now recognize that there are many times when my voice and position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values… I am terminating my associating with Donda Sports.”

In addition to athletes severing ties with West, CAA talent agency dropped the Grammy winner. Foot Locker and Adidas have also said they will no longer sell Yeezy products.