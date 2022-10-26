‘My Whole Office is Shaking!’: UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Rocked by Earthquake During TV Segment

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been rocked by more than his fair share of heavy, unexpected blows. But what happened to the former heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion on Tuesday was on another level.

While filming for the DC & RC Show on ESPN, which features Cormier and former NFL safety Ryan Clark, the UFC legend made a startling announcement that left Clark in a state of shock: “Oh my God, Ryan, there’s an earthquake,” Cormier said. “There’s an actual earthquake going on right now. My whole office is shaking right now.”

Clark reacted with the surprise and worry one would expect after hearing such a thing in the middle of a sports show.

“Shut the hell up,” Clark responded. “Are you good?”

“I’m good, I’m good. It’s not a big one,” Cormier explained. “It’s just like a little one. Every now and then, you kind of get the rockies.”

Broooooooo…. @dc_mma really had a 5.1 earthquake while filming and my dog didn’t budge… What a champion!! Lol#DCandRC has gone to a new level pic.twitter.com/GYaKbb3r9i — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 25, 2022

Cormier lives in San Jose, California, and, there was indeed a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred near there at the time of his filming on Tuesday morning.

Once you’ve been in California as long as Cormier has, it’s likely that M5.1 earthquakes don’t seem like a “big one.” For the rest of us, that probably would seem like a “big one.”

Cormier tweeted about the unexpected interference from Mother Nature after the show.

Filming DC&RC and a damn earthquake!!! 5.1 , watch my screen as I am talking about prepping for a fight. My god, great show today tho! @espnmma @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/U0km1rqnCp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 25, 2022

At the end of the day, it’s just yet another reason not to live in California.