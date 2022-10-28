First Look: Staccato 2011 CS Compact 9mm Pistol

Breitbart News was in Georgetown, Texas, this week for the release of the Staccato CS, a pistol designed with accuracy, concealability, and Staccato durability in mind.

The CS is just over 7 inches long, 1.2 inches wide, and 5.06 inches tall. Yet even with such a compact design the pistol ships with 15-round magazines, giving the concealed carrier 15+1 capacity right out of the box.

The CS has a 3.5-inch bull barrel, the tuned Staccato trigger the world has come to love, new technologies to retain oil where it is needed most (to prevent wear and tear), and a level of accuracy one would typically only expect out of a full-size gun.

We shot a number of different CS pistols repeatedly on Thursday, including many shots at 25, 50, and 75 yards.

The CS pistols we shot had a Holosun red dot on top and they were spot on, but Staccato also sells a number of different red dots for the CS on their website.

Staccato 2011 has built its name on accuracy and durability. They make pistols for law enforcement that officers and federal agents depend on every day. (The Staccato P is extremely popular with law enforcement, with over 700 agencies/departments approving the Staccato as a duty gun option.)

Another popular Staccato variant is the C2, which is slightly smaller than the duty-sized P, but equally accurate and dependable.

There are other Staccato models as well, but the CS fills a niche that has sat dormant for some time. It delivers accuracy and durability coupled with the ever-important concealability factor. The CS allows Staccato not simply to step into the concealed carry world but to jump in with both feet.

It should also be noted that Staccato 2011 makes all their guns in Texas, period. And they are proud to be located in the Lone Star State.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.