Staccato 2011 P: A Duty/Defensive Carry/Home Protection Pistol

The Staccato 2011 P is a duty pistol that is also perfectly suited for defensive carry and home protection.

The P is a full-sized pistol with an overall length of eight inches, a height of 5.5 inches, and a weight of 33 ounces, when empty. The pistol has a 4.4 inch bull barrel.

Like its smaller cousin, the Staccato 2011 c2, the P is a double stack 9mm on a 1911 configuration. The double stack feature, combined with the pistol’s height, translates into a capacity of 21 rounds of defensive ammunition on board. (The P ships with two 17-round mags and one 20-round mag.)

The last inch of the 20-round mag is serrated, and that is definitely a design highlight. The serrations fight slippage when sweaty, muddy, and even bloody, fingers are reaching to pull mag from a holder for reload while under distress.

The Staccato 2011 P has ambidextrous safety levers. It has a Dawson Precision front optic sight and a Staccato 2011, adjustable rear sight. The fiber optic picks up light and glows bright red, making acquisition of the ever-important front sight a breeze.

But how does it shoot?

The P shoots like a dream. The function of the pistol is extremely smooth and the P stays flatter than other 9mms during recoil, by design. Additionally, the weight of the full-sized P reduces felt recoil. The result–being on-target for second and third shots just got a lot easier.

The Staccato 2011 P is made in Texas, USA. They stamp an American flag on the right of side their pistols as if to remind everyone, ‘This beauty is made in America.’

If you are good shot, pick up a Staccato 2011 P and you will be a great shot. If you live a state that allows open carry, grab a Staccato P and you can check two things off your list: 1. Self-defense carry gun. 2. Home protection firearm. If you work in law enforcement, a 1911 with 21 rounds of 9mm could be a game changer in the moment when danger strikes.

