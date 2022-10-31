FLASHBACK: When Mike Leach Went Off About Halloween Candy for a Solid Minute

Mike Leach
Everybody can recall their favorite Halloween candy and the many warm nostalgic memories they bring. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had one of those moments in a viral interview last year after his team scored an impressive victory over Vanderbilt.

Speaking with ESPN just a week before Halloween, Leach was asked to name his favorite holiday candy, prompting him into a monologue about the many fun and tasty treats he enjoyed growing up.

“I mean, I completely hate candy corn,” Leach said. “Gummy bears for sure … The Haribo ones. It’s got to be the Haribo ones. And then the other thing I like is when they used to have the Sprees in a box. Outstanding. You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do.

“And then the latest … There’s still candy innovation, although awhile back I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall. It’s because they have gummy everything. But they have those Nerds Clusters, which is new … Which is good! The Nerds Clusters is good. And then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy.”

