Everybody can recall their favorite Halloween candy and the many warm nostalgic memories they bring. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had one of those moments in a viral interview last year after his team scored an impressive victory over Vanderbilt.

Speaking with ESPN just a week before Halloween, Leach was asked to name his favorite holiday candy, prompting him into a monologue about the many fun and tasty treats he enjoyed growing up.

“I mean, I completely hate candy corn,” Leach said. “Gummy bears for sure … The Haribo ones. It’s got to be the Haribo ones. And then the other thing I like is when they used to have the Sprees in a box. Outstanding. You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do.

“And then the latest … There’s still candy innovation, although awhile back I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall. It’s because they have gummy everything. But they have those Nerds Clusters, which is new … Which is good! The Nerds Clusters is good. And then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy.”