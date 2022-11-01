Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Blasts Kanye West’s ‘Abhorrent’ Antisemitic Remarks,’ Thinks He May Be ‘Mentally Ill’

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he thinks that rapper and business mogul Kanye West is “mentally ill,” but he still backs player Reggie Bullock who says he remains a big “Ye” fan.

“I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his former family members and associates, I think he may also be mentally ill,” Cuban told the Dallas Morning News on Monday.

But in the wake of comments in support of West uttered by Mavericks guard Bullock, Cuban was not as judgmental.

“But what I can say about Reggie is that he walks the walk when it comes to supporting disadvantaged communities and people who are discriminated against. He has also faced tragedy and death by violence among his siblings,” Cuban added.

Bullock raised eyebrows for saying he is still a big fan of Kanye West despite the rapper’s ongoing controversy over his recent spate of antisemitic remarks.

The player told the paper he has been Kanye “super fan” for a long time and said West has “also been an idol of mine since losing a father figure.” Bullock did add, though, that he does not “stand for everything he’s said.”

Bullock, who is a big advocate for the left-wing LGBTQ agenda, said people should not be confused about what he stands for, despite his support for West.

“Everyone knows exactly what I stand for, exactly the way that I try to bring equality within the community for people. And that’s one word that I will stand for, is equality for all people,” Bullock told the News.

“I’m sorry that the world is going through such a hard time right now with things that he [Ye] said and what he posted on his IG page,” Bullock added. “I’m just a fan of his, and I was just supporting him, not what he said.”

West came under fire early in October for posting a tweet saying he wanted to go “deaf con 3 on Jewish people,” a post that got his account suspended. West compounded the matter by continuing to attack Jewish people for days afterward in posts and in interviews.

