Report: Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America to Explore Sale of the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Owners Daniel Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore the options of selling the team, according to a report in Forbes.

The Forbes article detailing the “potential transactions” appeared on Wednesday. According to a source to Front Office Sports, the “potential transactions” could include the sale of the entire team or the sale of a minority stake.

The statement claims that the Snyders “remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

The team is currently valued at $5.6 billion, and Dan Snyder owns all of it. A sale of the entire team could fetch a price in the $6 billion range, Front Office Sports reports.

Potential suitors for the team include Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos.