The Philadelphia Phillies were no-hit on the diamond Wednesday night in Game 4 of the World Series. However, plenty of hits were delivered in a women’s restroom at Xfinity Live near Citizens Bank Park as several female Phillies fans took their frustrations out on each other in a wild brawl.
It’s unclear what started it and honestly, it’s not clear that anyone cares who started it. But, it ended with a pretty good rolling fight on the ground and an entertaining stand-up bout. What more could you ask?!
— Baseball Fight Club (@mlbfights) November 3, 2022
— barstool philly the ὁ (@buddyryanstan) November 3, 2022
The Astros won the game 5-0 and evened the series at 2-2.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.