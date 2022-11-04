A Phillies jumped down onto the field during Game 5 of the World Series, but his escape plan left much to be desired as he fell easily into the hands of security.

The fan wearing a Chase Utley jersey pranced around in the outfield for a few seconds at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park before security began approaching from multiple vectors.

The sixth-inning interruption, though, didn’t last long. As security closed in, the fan tried a desperate lunge to the backfield wall, apparently in hopes of scaling the fence back into the stands.

But it was a forlorn hope as he fell right back down onto the field and into the waiting hands of security.

Might be harsh but if the streaker at the Phillies game messed up Alvarado’s groove and the Astros scored anything less than the chair wouldn’t have been enough

According to reports, fans began chanting that the runner was an “A** hole” for interrupting the Phillies roll. The home team lost by a run, 3-2, for Game 5, giving the Houston Astros a 3 to 2 advantage going into Game 6.

Game 6 of the 2022 World Series will be played in Houston on Saturday, where the Astros could win it all. If not, it will be on to Game 7.

