WATCH: Ted Cruz Hit with Beer Can During Astros Victory Parade

An attendee at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday threw a beer at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) as he rode on a humvee in the procession.

Cruz was hit in the neck/chest area. The incident occurred on Smith Street in downtown Houston. Both Cruz and the man standing nearest to him reached up to block the can.

“The can hit Cruz in the chest and neck area, police said,” according to KHOU 11. “He did not require medical attention.”

Police did make an arrest.

Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed. 2/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022

There were children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.