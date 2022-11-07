WATCH: Ted Cruz Hit with Beer Can During Astros Victory Parade

An attendee at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday threw a beer at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) as he rode on a humvee in the procession.
Cruz was hit in the neck/chest area. The incident occurred on Smith Street in downtown Houston. Both Cruz and the man standing nearest to him reached up to block the can.
Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2
— Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022
“The can hit Cruz in the chest and neck area, police said,” according to KHOU 11. “He did not require medical attention.”
Police did make an arrest.
HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention.
1/2
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022
Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed. 2/2
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022
There were children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.
