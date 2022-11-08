WATCH: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Has Heartwarming Meeting with Young Fan Suffering from Heart Condition

Before Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got down to business Monday night in New Orleans against the Saints, he first took care of some very personal business by bringing joy to a young fan battling a heart condition.

Landon, a big-time Lamar Jackson fan with a heart condition, received the shock of his young life when the former MVP quarterback walked into a room to meet him. Tears and hugs ensued in what is sure to be the best video you’ve seen all day.

The meeting between Jackson and Landon was made possible by Landon’s father, Jason Berry. Landon lives in Mississippi. When his dad realized his son’s hero was coming to Louisiana to take on the Saints, he began emailing representatives in the Ravens and Saints organizations to try and set up a meet.

Clearly, it worked. As a bonus, Landon got to go to the field with Jackson and get autographs from several Ravens players.

“My heart melted because I knew I was going to be able to fulfill my son’s dream,” Berry said in a post about the event. “What an unbelievable experience for Landon (one we know he will NEVER forget).”Berry added, “What an amazing two days. I can’t even put it into words how amazing.”