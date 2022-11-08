WATCH: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Has Heartwarming Meeting with Young Fan Suffering from Heart Condition

Before Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got down to business Monday night in New Orleans against the Saints, he first took care of some very personal business by bringing joy to a young fan battling a heart condition.
Landon, a big-time Lamar Jackson fan with a heart condition, received the shock of his young life when the former MVP quarterback walked into a room to meet him. Tears and hugs ensued in what is sure to be the best video you’ve seen all day.
Lamar Jackson meeting a young fan with a heart condition will make your day. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/3jDebYf2H7
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 8, 2022
The meeting between Jackson and Landon was made possible by Landon’s father, Jason Berry. Landon lives in Mississippi. When his dad realized his son’s hero was coming to Louisiana to take on the Saints, he began emailing representatives in the Ravens and Saints organizations to try and set up a meet.
Clearly, it worked. As a bonus, Landon got to go to the field with Jackson and get autographs from several Ravens players.
