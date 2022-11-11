Former NFL Defensive Lineman Adrian Dingle Dead at 45

Former Clemson Tiger and San Diego Charger Adrian Dingle died Tuesday at the age of 45, according to a report.

Dingle, a 5th-round selection in the 1999 NFL Draft, played five years for the Chargers from 2000-2004. In his college years at Clemson, he was an All-ACC defensive end. In 1998, Dingle amassed a then-school record 10.5 sacks in 1998.

In his pro years, Dingle had his signature season in 2003 when he started all 16 games and finished with 37 tackles and six sacks, the New York Post reported.

The former Tiger was recently selected to the Chargers 2000’s Legends Team, a fact recalled by former teammate Marcellus Wiley who memorialized Dingle in a tweet.

“I’m going to go out there and do the same thing I’ve been doing, try to play the best I can to help the team win,” Dingle told the San Diego Tribune after being named a starter for the 2003 season. “There’s no extra excitement. You’ve got the same job to do.”

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for Dingle.