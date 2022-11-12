Kentucky’s John Calipari Follows Through on VIP Treatment for Kentucky Coal Miner

Last month, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari saw viral pictures of a coal miner – covered in soot – who had raced straight from work to attend a scrimmage at Rupp Arena with his son.

The image struck a chord with Calipari, whose own family began their lives in America in the coal mines of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Calipari quickly took to Twitter, explaining his family connection to the story and seeking information about the man in the picture so that he could give him a VIP experience at Rupp.

On Friday night, Calipari followed through in a big way. The miner, Michael McGuire, and at least 13 members of his family were picked up in the team bus and brought to Kentucky’s home game against Duquesne. And where did they sit when they got to the arena? Directly behind the Wildcats bench, of course.

 

 

 

 

Mollie McGuire, Easton McGuire, Michael McGuire, and Linlee McGuire watch the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Duquesne Dukes at Rupp Arena on November 11, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. The family was invited to the game by John Calipari, the head coach of Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Mollie McGuire, Easton McGuire, Michael McGuire, and Linlee McGuire watch the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Duquesne Dukes at Rupp Arena on November 11, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. The family was invited to the game by John Calipari, the head coach of Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The McGuires spoke about their experience after the game.

In recent years, the sports world has done little to endear itself to the everyday American. But, through all the anthem-protesting, money-haggling, taxpayer fleecing, wife/girlfriend beating, and other garbage, sport still has the power to give great moments to great people who deserve it.

Well done.

