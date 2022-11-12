Kentucky’s John Calipari Follows Through on VIP Treatment for Kentucky Coal Miner

Last month, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari saw viral pictures of a coal miner – covered in soot – who had raced straight from work to attend a scrimmage at Rupp Arena with his son.

The image struck a chord with Calipari, whose own family began their lives in America in the coal mines of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Calipari quickly took to Twitter, explaining his family connection to the story and seeking information about the man in the picture so that he could give him a VIP experience at Rupp.

On Friday night, Calipari followed through in a big way. The miner, Michael McGuire, and at least 13 members of his family were picked up in the team bus and brought to Kentucky’s home game against Duquesne. And where did they sit when they got to the arena? Directly behind the Wildcats bench, of course.

The McGuires spoke about their experience after the game.

Michael McGuire and his family getting the VIP treatment tonight at Rupp Arena. McGuire is the coal miner who Coach Calipari spotted in the crowd at the Blue and White scrimmage in Pikeville a few weeks ago. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Xst1UiK4OU — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) November 12, 2022

In recent years, the sports world has done little to endear itself to the everyday American. But, through all the anthem-protesting, money-haggling, taxpayer fleecing, wife/girlfriend beating, and other garbage, sport still has the power to give great moments to great people who deserve it.

Well done.