1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside High School Football Game

Shots rang out outside a Jones High School football game Saturday night in Orlando, leaving one dead and two wounded.

An argument became heated as people were leaving the game and “two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot,” WFTV reported.

Shots were fired and one adult was killed, another wounded, and a third showed up later at the hospital with wounds from the incident as well.

November 13, 2022

Players, parents, and others ran to the far side of the stadium after hearing the gun shots, NBC 6 said. Meanwhile, police ran into the parking to find the source of the shots, which is when they discovered the deceased adult.

Four minors were detained following the shooting and police found a gun on one of the them, WFLA noted.

