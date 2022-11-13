WATCH: Tom Brady Flagged for Tripping on Ill-Fated Trick Play

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but on Sunday he reminded everyone of why he should just be a quarterback.

During the Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday morning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempted a little trickeration by having running back Leonard Fournette throw a pass to his 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

It did not go well.

A lot to unpack here. Not only did Brady slip and fall on the play, not only was the ball intercepted, Brady actually (finally) drew a flag for attempting to trip the intercepting defender. I say finally because as anyone not living under a rock has seen, Tom Brady has a habit of trying to trip or kick defenders. A habit that has gone unpenalized by and large until this morning.

Here was Brady a few weeks ago after a perfectly legal sack by Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett:

Sure Brady got fined for that but who cares? The NFL’s $11k fine isn’t even a drop in the bucket for Brady. Penalties on the field will cause him much more distress.

It was also just a weird play call. The Bucs had been moving the ball well and had a 1st & 10 at the Seattle 22. Why do that?

In any event, Tom Brady is old. Don’t do that.