WATCH: Tom Brady Flagged for Tripping on Ill-Fated Trick Play

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but on Sunday he reminded everyone of why he should just be a quarterback.
During the Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday morning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempted a little trickeration by having running back Leonard Fournette throw a pass to his 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.
It did not go well.
Okay, what just happened?! ὄ
Fournette was aiming for Brady, but @_Tariqwoolen intercepts it! #Seahawks
A lot to unpack here. Not only did Brady slip and fall on the play, not only was the ball intercepted, Brady actually (finally) drew a flag for attempting to trip the intercepting defender. I say finally because as anyone not living under a rock has seen, Tom Brady has a habit of trying to trip or kick defenders. A habit that has gone unpenalized by and large until this morning.
Here was Brady a few weeks ago after a perfectly legal sack by Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett:
ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/u74YZp8wFf
Sure Brady got fined for that but who cares? The NFL’s $11k fine isn’t even a drop in the bucket for Brady. Penalties on the field will cause him much more distress.
It was also just a weird play call. The Bucs had been moving the ball well and had a 1st & 10 at the Seattle 22. Why do that?
In any event, Tom Brady is old. Don’t do that.
