Paralympic Gold Medalist Robert Griswold Accused of Raping Teammate in Tokyo

American Paralympic gold medalist Robert Griswold has been accused of sexually assaulting a mentally challenged teammate during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and for a time after the games.

Griswold, a two-time gold medal winner, is charged with “maliciously targeting and grooming” a 19-year-old autistic man in a way that “rendered him vulnerable and naive to abuse.”

“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied all odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life utterly shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a team member who was a violent sexual predator,” the complaint states according to the Washington Post.

The 25-year-old 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter S8 backstroke gold medalist was suspended by the Paralympic Committee in Sept. after “allegations of misconduct” were made against him.

The alleged victim is said to have the mental capacity of a “five-year-old child.” Griswold is said to have taken the man under his wing and began acting like a “de facto chaperone” for the man during the Tokyo games.

Griswold is accused of raping the man during the games in Tokyo and continuing the assaults for some time afterward.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is also accused of doing nothing despite being alerted to the allegations against Griswold.

The USOPC claimed that they take the filing “very seriously.”

“We’ve made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We’re also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action,” the USOPC added.

