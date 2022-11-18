Qatar Reverses Course, Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums

Despite promises to allow beer sales and even contracting with Budweiser to manage it, Qatari officials have suddenly decided that no beer will be allowed at the 2022 World Cup.

The decision is a surprising reversal only two days before the games kick off in the Muslim nation ruled by strict Sharia law.

International soccer’s FIFA had contracted with Budweiser to supply the games with beer, a deal worth $75 million. It was understood that Qatari officials had ruled against any other alcohol, but they had initially agreed to allow the beer sales, according to Yahoo Sports.

But the curtain on beer sales was already coming down last week when Qatari officials started showing how uncomfortable they were with the plan.

The distaste over beer sales became clear when only days ago, the Qatar Royal Family requested that World Cup organizers change the plan for placement of the beer tents being erected around the stadium and make a better effort to conceal them so they would not be that easy to find.

It is just another shoe dropping in the issues over bringing a sporting event that occupies the world stage to a strict Muslim nation.

Another vexing issue is homosexuality, which is against the law in Qatar. As a result, world Cup organizers have been stressing to fans that they best leave any thoughts of support for the LGBTQ agenda at home.

Not only is homosexuality illegal in Qatar, but even flags, pins, or outward support for homosexuality are seen as problematic.

“Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Penal Code 2004, which criminalizes ‘sodomy’ and ‘sexual intercourse between people of the same sex. These provisions carry a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Both men and women are criminalized under this law,” noted Human Dignity Trust.

But the United States Men’s National Team is already poking a thumb in Qatar’s eye by changing its team logo to add LGBTQ rainbow colors.

