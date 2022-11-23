Ohio State Benches Kamil Sadlocha After Racial Slur Accusation

Ohio State University announced Tuesday that senior Kamil Sadlocha will be benched in light of allegations of racial slurs uttered during the recent Michigan State game.

The Ohio hockey forward was accused of repeatedly hurling racial slurs at Michigan player Jagger Joshua, who posted his accusation to social media, saying, “Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.”

The Ohio State announcement reported that Sadlocha is “returning home and will not practice or compete at this time.”

Ohio State also noted that all its players will be forced to undergo “racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialog.”

New statement from OSU, this time from AD Gene Smith and much more on target with the seriousness of MSU forward Jagger Joshua’s allegations that Buckeyes forward Kamil Sadlocha called him a racial slur “multiple times.” Sadlocha won’t practice or compete “at this time.” pic.twitter.com/unDMjDg0Aa — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) November 23, 2022

Sadlocha was the only Ohio player to be given a game misconduct during the Nov. 11 game.

Despite the swirling controversy, the Big Ten has not moved to discipline Sadlocha.

“Due to the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

