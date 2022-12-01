‘Her Body, Her Choice’: Patriots’ Damien Harris Chooses Planned Parenthood for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Promotion

Damien Harris
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has chosen abortionists Planned Parenthood to advertise on his cleats for the team’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

Harris’ new cleats feature the Planned Parenthood name and logo on one foot and the slogan “Her Body Her Choice” on the other.

With the hashtag “#HerBodyHerChoice,” Harris tweeted, “Thankful for the opportunity to represent @PPAdvocacyMA and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies.”

Some quickly jumped to Harris’ defense, praising him for aligning with the abortion mill operation:

But others blasted the player for his support of killing babies, especially black babies:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.