‘Her Body, Her Choice’: Patriots’ Damien Harris Chooses Planned Parenthood for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Promotion

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has chosen abortionists Planned Parenthood to advertise on his cleats for the team’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

Harris’ new cleats feature the Planned Parenthood name and logo on one foot and the slogan “Her Body Her Choice” on the other.

With the hashtag “#HerBodyHerChoice,” Harris tweeted, “Thankful for the opportunity to represent @PPAdvocacyMA and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies.”

Thankful for the opportunity to represent @PPAdvocacyMA and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies. #HerBodyHerChoice pic.twitter.com/u6D2WNEBhP — Damien Harris (@DHx34) November 30, 2022

Some quickly jumped to Harris’ defense, praising him for aligning with the abortion mill operation:

THANK YOU- we need men’s voices in this fight too! — Mandy Johnson Gilman (@MandyGilman) December 1, 2022

Thank you for supporting women’s rights and access to healthcare. @PPAdvocacyMA cares for numerous health needs for women from all walks of life and is an incredible organization. You’re a real gem, @DHx34. Can’t wait to have you back on the field. ❤️ — Kyle Faticoni (@kylefaticoni) December 1, 2022

Thank you Damien – women deserve acess to healthcare they need. — sdg (@SDeguilio) December 1, 2022

But others blasted the player for his support of killing babies, especially black babies:

Taking a stand for all women? Well, except for the helpless, fragile one living inside the womb. — The Truth (@carl4tide) December 1, 2022

Thankfully you will lose your patriot card next season. Didn’t realize how weak you are. But then should’ve suspected it, since you never finish a game. — Abolitionist007 (@carolinarough) December 1, 2022

Oh I’m sure you didn’t get paid by Planned Parenthood to do this. Shocking that an athlete wants women to abort babies so they don’t have to be responsible. What a hero — DynastyGM (@DynastyFF_GM) December 1, 2022

