Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. wore custom-designed gun control cleats in support of the Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety on Sunday.

Robinson’s footwear was part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” effort, FOX 5 reported.

The NFL indicated that “My Cause My Cleats” affords “players the opportunity to wear custom designed cleats that showcase a cause and an organization important to them.”

Everytown was the organization Robinson chose to showcase.

The Washington Commanders tweeted about the gun control cleats:

Robinson was shot in the leg during an August 28, 2022, attempted robbery.

A 15 year old and a 17 year old were arrested in connection with the incident, CNN reported in November.

The suspects were 14 and 16-years-old at the time the shooting occurred.

