Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston was not well received by many, including Texans Owner Cal McNair’s wife, Hannah.

Watson returned to NRG Stadium for the first time since leaving the Texans for the Cleveland Browns this season. It was also Watson’s first game in 700 days after serving a suspension over the raft of accusations of sexual harassment lodged by more than two dozen women.

In videos recorded ahead of the game, Watson is seen jogging across the field to deliver a hug and handshake with McNair, who was standing with Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam. And while it seemed the Texans owner was pleased enough to see Watson again, his wife was not, the New York Post reported.

Hannah is seen in the video purposefully keeping her back turned to the troubled player.

Field-level piece of video from @AlbertBreer sure seems to show #Texans owner Hannah McNair (wife of #Texans owner Cal McNair) turning her back on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson when Watson stops to shake hands with Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/OgkeUJSZjf — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 4, 2022

McNair was wearing a purple dress bearing the logo of the Houston Area Women’s Center, which caters to victims of sexual or domestic violence.

Deshaun Watson runs out for his 1st regular season game in 700 days. pic.twitter.com/RpZu0NF1no — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 4, 2022

Watson also likely received boos from the ten women who charged him with sexual abuse who attended the game at the invite of attorney Tony Buzbee.

Watson was also showered with boos as he hit the field against Houston for the first time.

