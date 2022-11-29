Ten of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Set to Attend Browns Game Sunday

A group of women who have accused Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are set to attend Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Watson is set to play in Houston’s NRG Stadium as a new member of the Browns and will face the team he played with for 5 years.

But not everyone in the stands will be a fan. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents two dozen women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct says that ten of his clients are joining forces to attend Sunday’s game.

“I will be there to welcome Deshaun back to Houston,” Buzbee told The Athletic, according to TMZ Sports, adding that he’ll be there with “bells and whistles on.”

The attorney said he invited all the 24 women who have accused Watson of misconduct, but some declined.

Buzbee added that he wants to send a message to Watson — who settled some of the cases out of court — telling him that “You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

Watson was hit with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine over the accusations that he abused his position of power while dealing with the massage therapists who have accused him.

Still, Watson has not been arrested or charged officially over any of the accusations lodged against him.

