Ten of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Set to Attend Browns Game Sunday

Deshaun Watson
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

A group of women who have accused Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are set to attend Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Watson is set to play in Houston’s NRG Stadium as a new member of the Browns and will face the team he played with for 5 years.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

But not everyone in the stands will be a fan. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents two dozen women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct says that ten of his clients are joining forces to attend Sunday’s game.

“I will be there to welcome Deshaun back to Houston,” Buzbee told The Athletic, according to TMZ Sports, adding that he’ll be there with “bells and whistles on.”

The attorney said he invited all the 24 women who have accused Watson of misconduct, but some declined.

Buzbee added that he wants to send a message to Watson — who settled some of the cases out of court — telling him that “You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

The legal team that will tackle two felony indictments against Texas Governor Rick Perry, headed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, meets the press at...

The legal team that will tackle two felony indictments against Texas Governor Rick Perry, headed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, meets the press at the Stephen F. Austin Hotel in downtown Austin. (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

Watson was hit with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine over the accusations that he abused his position of power while dealing with the massage therapists who have accused him.

Still, Watson has not been arrested or charged officially over any of the accusations lodged against him.

