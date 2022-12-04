VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Showered in Boos During First Game Against Former Team

Deshaun Watson was met with a cascade of boos as he took the field with the Cleveland Browns against his former team, the Houston Texans.

It was the first time Watson hit the field for a regular season game in 700 days as he satisfied his suspension.

Deshaun Watson runs out for his 1st regular season game in 700 days. pic.twitter.com/RpZu0NF1no — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 4, 2022

Watson was suspended this year in response to more than two dozen women who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Watson tried to dismiss the controversy and said he was going to “focus on football,” but his focus was not shared by everyone.

In fact, the attorney of many of the women accusing the player announced that ten of his clients would attend the game in Houston to shame Watson.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said that the message to Watson is, “You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

The NFL has been lambasted for its “weak” punishments for Watson’s accused sexual assaults.

