WATCH: Greek Freak: Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Wishes for Birthday Sex

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t have a long wish list for his birthday. Just some simple things, like a cake, a card, maybe a watch, oh, and sex.

Antetokounmpo decided to let reporters in on his birthday requests Monday evening. The 28-year-old NBA star had a pretty standard birthday wish list until he got to the part about what might happen after his kids went to bed. When the “Greek Freak” gave a suggestive wink to allude to the possibility of initiating marital relations after the children were asleep.

“Might get a little bit freaky,” Antetokounmpo added.

It’s good to see that the young star has learned to incorporate branding while discussing the most personal details. Except, in this case, the “Greek Freak” branding actually fits nicely with the topic of marital extracurriculars. I’m not sure how the Homer Simpson doll helps that cause, but good on him for combining branding with a sold birthday wish.

Hopefully, no one will try to make him apologize for this.