A KOAT report indicates teammates and New Mexico State University coaches removed and held onto a gun allegedly used by NMSU player Mike Peake in a November 19, 2022, shooting.

The shooting, which KOAT described as a “self-defense shooting,” occurred on the campus of NMSU rival, the University of New Mexico.

Video of the shooting was posted on Twitter by KOB4’s Giuli Frendak:

ICYMI: #New surveillance video from @NMStatePolice shows last month's deadly shootout between suspended #NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and 19 y/o #UNM student Brandon Travis. Investigators released more, including interviews with coaches, and the search for the gun involved. pic.twitter.com/hFLS29wfJc — Giuli Frendak (@gfrendakKOB) December 7, 2022

The Albuquerque Journal, also citing the KOAT report, pointed out that “Peake met up with three of his teammates in a yellow Camaro on campus before police arrived and put his gun and tablet in the trunk.”

The Camaro was then driven off campus and the gun ended up with New Mexico State Police approximately 12 hours later.

According to KOAT, “State police found the gun with an assistant basketball coach at an Albuquerque hotel, a tablet on the bus and the cell phone belonging to NMSU forward Mike Peake that ended up in the hands of a university administrator in Las Cruces.”

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Travis was killed in the November 19, 2022, shooting. Peake was given an indefinite suspension from the NMSU basketball program.

