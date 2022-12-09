Kyrie Irving Writes ‘I Am Free’ over Nike Logo After Brand Drops Him

Kyrie Irving snubbed Nike by writing “I am Free Thank You God I am” on his game shoes after the brand dropped him for posting a link to an antisemitic film.

Nike officially cut ties with Irving this week after he repeatedly refused to “unequivocally” disavow antisemitism after sharing a movie that espoused Black Hebrew Israelite philosophy.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

In response, Kyrie Irving covered the iconic Nike swoop on his game shoes with a patch of tape and replaced it with the message, “I am Free Thank You God I am.”

“Irving hit the court at Barclays Center for the first time since becoming a shoe-free agent on Monday … and while he decided to keep wearing his own kicks, he made sure to distance himself from his former partner,” reported TMZ.

“Irving rocked the Nike Kyrie 3 PE in the ‘Raygun’ colorway for the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets … but if you look closely, the side logo is covered with black tape,” it added.

Kyrie changed shoes halfway through the game, and those had the Nike swoosh covered with black marker. Shortly after Nike cut ties with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets star shared a meme with the message: “There’s nothing more priceless than being free.”

As Breitbart News reported, Kyrie Irving came under fire in late October when he referenced the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories and promotes Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.