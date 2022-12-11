WATCH: Rob Gronkowski on the Cowboys: ‘They’re Pretenders Every Season’

Rob Gronkowski is someone who knows what it takes to be a contender. But when he looks at the Dallas Cowboys, he sees pretenders.

Tom Brady’s recently retired favorite target let his thoughts on the media’s favorite NFL team be known during a Sunday Fox Sports Pregame Show segment. The panel discussed the ultra-competitive NFC, where the Eagles and Vikings appear to be the best.

But Vikings and Eagles fans need not worry, according to Gronk. Because he doesn’t believe the Cowboys have a real shot at the NFC crown, given their “history.”

“Are the Dallas Cowboys pretenders or contenders? And history states that they’re pretenders every season,” Gronkowski said.

Why the other panelists acted surprised by Gronk’s statement is a bit of a mystery. Bill Clinton was in his first term in office (1995), the last time the Cowboys won the NFC. “America’s Team” has also found several other ways to disappoint and fizzle over the years. Just last year, for example, Dallas won their division with an impressive 12-5 record before losing to San Francisco at home in the opening round of the playoffs.

Sure, the Cowboys are 10-3 this season. But no one will care about anything Dallas does in the regular season if they cannot find a way to win in the postseason.

Which is pretty much Gronk’s point.