WATCH: Uproar Ensues After Georgia High School Team Loses Championship on Blown Touchdown Call

One of the final calls in Georgia’s 3A GSHA State Championship caused an uproar when officials awarded a touchdown even though it did not appear to actually cross the end zone.

Cedar Grove High School from Ellenwood, Georgia, was barely leading 17-14 as the game was nearing the end. Their opponents from Sandy Creek High had the ball and were making a last-ditch effort to score as the clock was counting down the last seconds of the game.

The Sandy Creek Patriots had the ball on 3rd-and-goal and tried a last play to power their way through their opponents and make the touchdown. The Patriots were at the Cedar Grove Saints’ two-yard line and could either run it or kick for a field goal and tie. They decided to make a play for the TD.

Video seems to show that the Saints were able to stop the drive well before the end zone and Sandy Creek didn’t make it.

However, officials called it a touchdown anyway, giving Sandy Creek the win at the last second.

Two angles of video of the play both seem to show that the touchdown was thwarted:

Different Angle Insane Call pic.twitter.com/fPTUQFCB9S — Dekalb Recruits (GA.) (@DekalbRecruits) December 10, 2022

With the touchdown called, Sandy Creek took the lead 20-17 and with only 50 seconds left on the clock, it wasn’t enough time for the Saints to mount a comeback.

The controversial call gave the state championship to the Sandy Creek Patriots, much to the consternation of many commenting on Twitter.

No way y’all can’t sleep tonight cheating these boys. No way y’all got to get this right. Or might the Ref explain what he saw!!!! #Gaofficalsarehorrible — Coach Ford (@Mr_F_150_28) December 11, 2022

there’s no way y’all let them win the game man… high school needs instant replay no cap. Sandy Creek was giving a championship win lol. i would’ve turned the whole stadium out if i was the Cedar Grove HC. — DJ Render (@RenderDJ) December 10, 2022

Lol. Imagine your high school championship game being internationally panned as the worst call in football history ‍♂️ — Andre Antunes (@WalbytoYoshii) December 11, 2022

