‘Not What I Meant to Say’: RG III Apologizes for On-Air Racial Slur

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III used a racial slur when criticizing the critics of Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts during the Monday Night Football pregame show.

The former Redskin was highlighting Philly’s crushing of the Giants over the weekend as using it as a way of showing Hurts’ detractors of having been very wrong about the quarterback’s capabilities.

“People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” the former Heisman winner said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those jigaboos wrong.”

RGIII pushing the boundaries of analysis you can get on TV pic.twitter.com/2JsxHG0p8B — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 13, 2022

A few hours and several hundred angry tweets later, RGIII apologized for his comments.

The “Bug-A-Boos” explanation makes sense, I guess. However, from now on, Griffin might just want to keep it simple and stick with naysayers.