Golfer Hospitalized with ‘Severe Brain Injuries’ After Being Attacked with Club

A golfer in Memphis, Tennessee, was rushed to the hospital after being hit in the head with a club by another golfer and has reportedly suffered “severe brain injuries.”

The Memphis Police arrested Wesley Caldwell, 22, and charged him for striking Mark Coleman in the head with a golf club on Dec. 3. A police report says that the victim had walked up to a hole Caldwell was playing to retrieve a ball at the Links at Whitehaven golf course, the New York Post reported.

A police report says that the interruption spurred Caldwell to slam a club into the left side of Coleman’s head as he tried to walk away from the argument.

Coleman was taken to a hospital and has since been diagnosed with severe brain injuries from the attack.

Caldwell was arrested on Dec. 12, charged with aggravated assault, and released on a $5,000 bond.

The victim’s family has blasted the low bond as “very unacceptable.”

The NAACP has also demanded that the charges be upgraded from mere assault to attempted murder. Mark Coleman is reportedly a local organizer in the black community.

“Mr. Coleman has been a fixture in Memphis civic life for some time,” the NAACP said in a Dec. 13 statement. “While we continue to pray for Mark, we will also continue to demand justice for Mark and for all of those impacted by violence in our community.”

