WATCH: UFC Veteran Jake Shields on Brawl with Mike Jackson: ‘He Called me Nazi Scum’

MMA veteran Jake Shields brawled with fighter Mike Jackson on the floor outside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) in Nevada on Friday, after Jackson called Shields a Nazi.

Shields and Jackson have had a longstanding feud on social media that has become heated over subjects such as race and politics, culminating in Friday’s altercation, when the fighters saw each other in person.

MMA Junkie said of the video taken at the scene of the fight:

The footage shows Shields on top of Jackson in side control and then mount position, as he held him down and controlled him outside of the cage at the UFC PI. There were several people around them, as Shields said, “You’re a little b*tch, you said you were going to f*ck me up.” Unable to escape under his own power, Jackson asked, “Can someone get this motherf*cker off me?” Shields proceeded to posture up and throw some open-handed strikes at Jackson before three people stepped in.

Shields said in a post Friday that Jackson, “quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter. This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass,” and included a video that shows both men on the ground, with Shields in mount position:

Shields, 43, described to Breitbart News’s Chris Tomlinson how the fight with Jackson went down:

I saw him at the gym, and I said let’s get in the cage and fight, because he calls whites cockroaches. He said no. He then called me nazi scum, so I slapped him and threw him on the ground and started slapping him (didn’t want to hurt him just humiliate him), he started begging my friends to save him, so they pulled me off. If a random person calls me a nazi I’ll ignore it but not a young fighter, especially since I’m an OG.

Mike “The Truth” Jackson, 37, who has “Black Power” tattooed on his chest and refers to himself as the “Snow Roach Exterminator” on his Twitter profile, has posted several videos targeting white people, who he calls Snow Roaches. One such video shows Jackson on a commercial flight, where he is being asked by flight attendants to remove his hat, reads, “Fck. Racists,” due to passenger complaints:

It's like I kicked over a maga ant pile. There's a gaggle of snow roaches in my mentions, and it's fucking hilarious! — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

Shields, who currently coaches at the Xtreme Couture MMA gym founded by Randy Couture in Nevada and is also not shy of expressing his political views, announced in March that he “sold 100 percent” of his Disney stock to protest the company’s opposition to Florida’s parental rights bill.

“The bill, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law on Monday, notably blocks the teaching of sexuality and ‘gender identity’ to students in kindergarten through third grade,” Breitbart News reported on March 28.

Read about Disney and immediately sold 100% of my Disney stock and will try not to support them in any way in the future — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 31, 2022

Shields, who uses social media to express his political views, also highlighted rising crime in San Francisco, California, using the classic family TV favorite Full House. In January, the MMA fighter said if the intro to Full House were filmed today that Alamo Square Park, in front of the iconic Victorian houses, would be filled with “heroin needles and human shit and is a hot spot for robberies and car theft.”

Imagine trying to film this show in San Francisco today The park in front of the house has Heroin needles and human shit and is a hot spot for robberies and car theft https://t.co/ByPI3YrX4R — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 10, 2022

Jackson fired back at Shields after Friday’s fight, calling him a “nazi” and commenting on his alleged “white fragility”:

I bet you are at XC and not the PI. You were banned because you couldn't control the white fragility running through your nazi veins. You're nothing but a vile thug, yakub. https://t.co/dIgBPqHa7L — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

A nazi just did a thing. @jakeshieldsajj is such a vile thug. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

Shields poked fun at Jackson later on Friday, asking on Twitter, “Has anyone checked on Mike? He’s had a rough month,” alongside a photo of Jackson after a knockout from Pete Rodriguez during the UFC Vegas 62: Grasso v Araujo event at UFC Apex on October 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.