Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Ball Sells for $1.5 Million at Auction

Aaron Judge’s habit of hitting home runs and making himself a lot of money is well known. However, his home runs have also started making other people money as well…a lot of money.

The historic 62nd home run ball hit by Aaron Judge during his magical 2022 campaign went put on the auction block this week by Goldin Auctions and sold for a whopping $1.5 million. The 62nd dinger – a 391-foot shot over the left-field wall at Globe Life field in Arlington, Texas – broke Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs hit in 1961.

The ball was caught by Cory Youmans, a Rangers fan and VP at Fisher Investments, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Youmans turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball last month, the New York Post reports.

The auction price of Judge’s home run ball comes in at roughly half of the $3.05 million that Mark McGwire’s record-setting 70th home run ball fetched in 1998.

Judge recently signed a 9-year $360 million deal to remain with the Yankees.