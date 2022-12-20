Lawsuit Claims Nike Executive Caught ‘Getting Oral’ from ‘Subordinate’

A lawsuit filed in Oregon claims that Nike Executives engaged in a culture of abuse against female employees at the company’s Beaverton headquarters while ignoring complaints filed by victims.

One woman even claimed to have found an executive being given oral sex by a subordinate in the company gym, according to the New York Post.

Executives are accused of getting “sloppy drunk” and subjecting women to sexual advances, rude comments about their appearance, and constant allusions to sex, a civil complaint filed in the U.S. District Court says.

One former female employee claims she was told to “dress sexier” and to “show some skin” by her boss. She added that she never bothered to report the incident because of how high up her boss was in the company.

Others claimed that they were constantly pawed during business trips, and more said they were treated to “work dinners” that seemed to be nothing but excuses to try and get them in bed.

The women say they reported the assaults and mistreatment to human resources but felt that the department never did anything about the reports. Many say they didn’t bother to file reports because they felt nothing would be done because the HR dept. was “a joke.”

“Females at this company have felt very little power to change a culture and environment that has been and continues to be disrespectful to women,” a Nike employee wrote.

“Kept it to myself because of who he is at the company,” another employee wrote.

In the wake of the reports and surveys female employees filled out detailing some of the allegations, eleven executives suddenly left the company,

