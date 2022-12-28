Former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. came to the rescue of a neighbor caught in a house fire, saving her life.

The incident reportedly occurred in Gulfport, Missouri, on Monday when the former quarterback began throwing bricks through the window to rescue his friends.

“I saw a bunch of smoke so I just started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window,” Armstrong told WLOX. “So I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid.”

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said that the fire started from an electrical outlet overload with a space heater. When Armstrong arrived, firefighters were scrambling to get inside the house with chainsaws to cut their way in.

Fortunately, everyone in the house made it out safely and some went to the hospital for medical treatment.

Armstrong, 29, started 41 games for the Cornhuskers from 2013-16, earning a 30-13 record throughout his active years. He threw for 8,871 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions. He also ran the ball 423 times for 23 touchdowns.

“Armstrong has had a number of professional stops since Nebraska. He tried out for the Vikings as a safety in 2017 but did not make the roster. He would later play in the ‘Your Call Football’ league and the AAF. He has spent the last several seasons in the Indoor Football League, first with the Nebraska Danger and later with the Sioux Falls Storm,” noted the New York Post.