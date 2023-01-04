WATCH: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Defies Haters, Prays for Damar Hamlin’s Recovery Live On-Air

ESPN host and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky defied woke critics and performed a live prayer for the recovery of Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin live on the air on Tuesday.

Orlovsky cited the seemingly over-used phrase “thoughts and prayers” seen on social media but took that sentiment one step further during Tuesday’s broadcast of NFL Live.

“You know, like, this is a little bit different. I’ve heard it all day, like ‘thoughts and prayers,'” he said at the outset of the segment, also noting that the Buffalo Bills had said that they believe in the power of prayer.

Then he did what few would dare do in this day of hyper-anti-Christian sentiment on TV.

Orlovsky bowed his head and prayed aloud.

“God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard, uh, because we believe that You’re God and coming to You and praying to You, um, has impact,” he said.

Dan Orlovsky didn’t just send off a ‘praying for Damar Hamlin’ tweet. He paused during NFL Live, bowed his head, and prayed. Powerful, brave, and genuine. 🙏

pic.twitter.com/zj98W3EaSC — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) January 3, 2023

“We’re, we’re sad, we’re angry, um, and we want answers. But some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to You, and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family to give them peace. If we didn’t believe that prayer didn’t work we wouldn’t ask this of You, God. I believe in prayer, we believe in prayer, and we lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in Your name, amen,” he concluded.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football and was immediately rushed to the hospital. It was later reported that he suffered a heart attack and he has been on life support ever since. Hamlin is listed as in critical condition.

The Bills reported on Twitter that Hamlin suffered a “cardiac arrest.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

For his part, Orlovsky earned great praise for his on-air prayer:

I have a new level of respect for Dan Orlovsky! Many people talk about praying for someone, very few stop and do it right then and there. Thank you Dan for showing what a man of God is! #Respect https://t.co/QyT2peC24R — Dan Storrs (@Dan_Storrs) January 3, 2023

This is awesome, and I think, unbelievably courageous of Dan Orlovsky to openly pray for Damar Hamlin on ESPN. What a moment. THIS is the viral content we need.pic.twitter.com/R8SmKWQInN — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) January 4, 2023

Dan Orlovsky just prayed out-loud, live for Damar Hamlin on ESPN and I think that was one of the most powerful television moments I’ve seen in a long time. Really moving, public displays of faith like that seem like a rarity. — Ross Lovelace🎄 (@Rosslovelace) January 3, 2023

Man. HUGE @danorlovsky7 fan. God will often speak to you in nudges. You have to be close to Him to feel them. Thank you Dan for being an incredible example last night and talking to God to humbly ask for healing.https://t.co/NTwqZxNYqQ — The Coonskin Cap (@TheCoonskinCap) January 4, 2023

ESPN’s @danorlovsky7 praying for Damar Hamlin on NFL LIVE. Beautiful words of empathy, hope and love.#PrayForDamarHamlin pic.twitter.com/aQ54x3WwLm — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 3, 2023

