WATCH: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Defies Haters, Prays for Damar Hamlin’s Recovery Live On-Air

Dan Orlovsky
ESPN host and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky defied woke critics and performed a live prayer for the recovery of Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin live on the air on Tuesday.

Orlovsky cited the seemingly over-used phrase “thoughts and prayers” seen on social media but took that sentiment one step further during Tuesday’s broadcast of NFL Live.

“You know, like, this is a little bit different. I’ve heard it all day, like ‘thoughts and prayers,'” he said at the outset of the segment, also noting that the Buffalo Bills had said that they believe in the power of prayer.

Then he did what few would dare do in this day of hyper-anti-Christian sentiment on TV.

Orlovsky bowed his head and prayed aloud.

“God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard, uh, because we believe that You’re God and coming to You and praying to You, um, has impact,” he said.

“We’re, we’re sad, we’re angry, um, and we want answers. But some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to You, and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family to give them peace. If we didn’t believe that prayer didn’t work we wouldn’t ask this of You, God. I believe in prayer, we believe in prayer, and we lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in Your name, amen,” he concluded.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football and was immediately rushed to the hospital. It was later reported that he suffered a heart attack and he has been on life support ever since. Hamlin is listed as in critical condition.

The Bills reported on Twitter that Hamlin suffered a “cardiac arrest.”

For his part, Orlovsky earned great praise for his on-air prayer:

