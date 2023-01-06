NFL to Honor Damar Hamlin with Special Tributes, Bills to Wear #3 Patches

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) signals incomplete pass in the second quarter of an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Warner Todd Huston

The National Football League announced that it will honor stricken Bills player Damar Hamlin with a special patch to be worn during the league’s Week 18 games.

The NFL noted on Friday that all 32 teams will be wearing a special patch with Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey number on it to show solidarity with the Buffalo Bills and the player who is recovering from a cardiac arrest in a Cincinnati hospital.

The Bills added that “There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18.”

In other Hamlin-related news, both the Bills and the Indianapolis Colts announced they would refashion field numbers to resemble Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey number:

Also, members of the NFL will be allowed to wear black Nike T-shirts that read “Love for Damar 3.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin has been working on recovering from his Jan. 2 collapse during the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals. It is reported that he was removed from the respirator overnight from Thursday to Friday and is alert and talking with team mates, friends and family.

