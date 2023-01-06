NFL to Honor Damar Hamlin with Special Tributes, Bills to Wear #3 Patches

The National Football League announced that it will honor stricken Bills player Damar Hamlin with a special patch to be worn during the league’s Week 18 games.

The NFL noted on Friday that all 32 teams will be wearing a special patch with Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey number on it to show solidarity with the Buffalo Bills and the player who is recovering from a cardiac arrest in a Cincinnati hospital.

All 32 teams around the league will show their support for Damar Hamlin throughout Week 18. A fund has been established by his family and donations can now be made directly at https://t.co/9JTXzsWURL pic.twitter.com/uh782aYsux — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2023

The Bills added that “There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18.”

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland. There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

In other Hamlin-related news, both the Bills and the Indianapolis Colts announced they would refashion field numbers to resemble Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey number:

On the field this Sunday for Damar. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/OLExmWDANl — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 6, 2023

Also, members of the NFL will be allowed to wear black Nike T-shirts that read “Love for Damar 3.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin has been working on recovering from his Jan. 2 collapse during the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals. It is reported that he was removed from the respirator overnight from Thursday to Friday and is alert and talking with team mates, friends and family.

