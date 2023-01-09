Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was left apologizing when he was ejected from Sunday’s game after he pushed a Detroit Lions trainer who was tending to an injured player on the field.

Walker put his hands on the Lions trainer who was on the field tending to an injured player at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field during this weekend’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football, where the Packers ended their season, TMZ Sports noted.

The attack was so foolish that Walker was quickly ejected from the game.

Quay Walker is a clown for this man …out of all the weeks …respect the medical staff man 🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JW4zvMpaQV — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 9, 2023

It also appears that Green Bay’s no. 95, Devonte Wyatt, also purposefully bumped into the trainer after Walker pushed the man.

The assault on the trainer is especially bad since it was a trainer who delivered the lifesaving CPR to Damar Hamlin last week.

After being ejected, Walker quickly apologized and said he was “kicking himself” for his impertinence on the field.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker, according to TMZ. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision.”

“Since then, I’ve questioned myself on why I did do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong,” he said.

Walker added that he was kicking himself in the tunnel after he “messed up again.”

By “again,” Walker means that this is the second time he has been ejected for pushing support staff during a game this season.

Walker was ejected in Nov. when he followed a Bills player out of bounds and almost collided with a Bills coach on the sidelines. The Bills coach had put his hands up, ostensibly to halt Walker’s momentum out of bounds and to help him up after Walker rolled to the ground, but once he stood up, the player then turned around and shoved the coach.

Quay Walker got ejected twice this year. BOTH times for shoving staff on the opposing team. This was the first one vs the Bills pic.twitter.com/ptCuSVQMAi — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 9, 2023

Walker said he is prepared to face whatever punishment is coming his way.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur added that the assault was “unacceptable” and said he tries to hold his players to a “much higher standard.”

