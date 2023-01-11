NYPD Fires Police Capt. Accused of Raping Subordinate at Yankee Stadium

A New York City Police Dept. captain who was accused of raping a junior officer at Yankee Stadium has been fired, according to police records.

Jeffrey Brienza, 49, was fired in Oct. after he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules, and unauthorized searches through department databases, according to the documents seen by New York Post.

The now ex-captain was accused of raping his junior officer while the pair were assigned from the 44th District to the Yankee Stadium detail in 2012.

Gillian Roberts, who left the NYPD after filing her lawsuit, claimed that Brienza made her feel as if “she was no longer there to perform the duties of a police officer, but to provide unconsented sex to the captain.”

Roberts alleged that Brienza made sure her work schedule coincided with his so that he could control her. She says he demanded sexual favors during nearly every game day and “most non-game days when they were on duty at the same time when he would arrange for them to be alone.”

Eventually, Roberts reported the abuse to the Internal Affairs Bureau, and Brienza was subsequently fired on Oct. 21, 2022.

The department did not answer questions about whether the administrative charges he pleaded guilty to were directly related to the rape accusations.

Still, Roberts’ attorney noted that the former capt’s dismissal was likely connected to the rape accusations.

“It’s really nice to see the NYPD is doing the right thing when they find one of their own isn’t doing the right thing,” attorney Fred Lichtmacher said. “It’s very hard for the NYPD to go after white shirts.”

Brienza has not issued any statements about his firing.

