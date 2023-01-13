Former Alabama Football Player Ahmaad Galloway Found Dead at 42

Former University of Alabama standout running back Ahmaad Galloway died suddenly in his home on Monday. He was only 42.

Galloway was an English teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, but when he did not show up for work on Monday, coworkers and school administrators became worried. School officials called the police to do a welfare check on the teacher out of their concern over his uncharacteristic absence.

The former football star was later found dead in his apartment, NBC’s WVTM-TV reported.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible. So, we knew something might be wrong,” school principal Susan Reid said. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.”

Galloway was a standout with the Crimson Tide, earning 1,830 yards with 17 touchdowns over his four years. In 2021 he rushed for 881 yards on 174 carries with six touchdowns for Alabama. The success made him a cinch for pro football, and he was drafted into the NFL by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

However, Galloway suffered an injury very early and sat out his entire first season. After that, he jumped around to several other teams and also played for NFL Europe. But after only a few years, his NFL career was over.

The former player then went into high school coaching in 2010 and earned his teaching certificate.

WVTM added that the school closed up his classroom out of respect and his students are shocked over the loss.

