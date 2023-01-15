YMCA Staff Shamed Teen Girl Upset by Seeing ‘Trans Woman’s’ Penis in Women’s Locker Room

A teenager tearfully testified last week that the staff of a San Diego area YMCA shamed her as a bigot for being upset by seeing the penis of a man who identified as a woman and was allowed to shower with girls in the facility’s women’s locker room.

Rebecca Philips, 17, said she was shocked and frightened when a naked man walked through the women’s locker room at the Santee YMCA in the near northwestern San Diego suburb, the New York Post reported.

“As I was showering after my workout I saw a naked male in the women’s locker room,” Phillips said during a recent Santee City Council meeting. “I immediately went back into the shower, terrified, and hid behind their flimsy excuse for a curtain until he was gone.”

Phillips added that the YMCA needs to change its policy of allowing “transgender women” to show up in the women’s locker room because small children use the facilities, including her own five-year-old sister.

“This is the YMCA, where hundreds of children spend their summer afternoons in childcare camps,” Philips said. “This is the YMCA where my little sister took gymnastics lessons. The locker room was supposed to be her safe haven to gossip with her friends, and shower and change.”

“A grown male can shower alongside a teenage girl at your YMCA, here in Santee,” Phillips exclaimed.

But Phillips added that when she brought her concerns to the YMCA staffers, they shamed her as a bigot for opposing the transgender policy.

“I was made to feel as if I had done something wrong. The indecent exposure of a male to a female minor was an inconvenience to them,” she explained.

The issue is also a state-wide problem since California passed a law maintaining that anyone can use any bathroom or locker room they want if they “identify” as another gender.

In a statement, the YMCA insisted that it is following all the laws and the guidance of “experts.”

“As a community-focused organization, we strive to meet the needs of all individuals. We recognize that birth and gender identity are sensitive subjects. We rely on subject matter experts, laws, and guidelines established by the State of California to ensure our policies are welcoming and respectful for all community members,” the statement read.

The issue of fully grown men walking around naked in a YMCA women’s locker room is not isolated to California. A similar issue occurred last year in woke Washington State, where a Port Townsend YMCA banned an 80-year-old woman from the facility for complaining about a “transgender woman” showering and dressing in the women’s locker room there.

