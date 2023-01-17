Cambridge Hosting Elementary ‘Girlx’ Sporting Event for Anyone Who Identifies ‘With Girlhood’

The City of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is raising eyebrows after a city women’s civil rights commission announced a sports event for girls aged 5 to 11 that will include little boys who “identify” as girls.

The Cambridge Commission on the Status of Women (CCSW) is pushing its new “Girlx” sports program it is offering to girls from kindergarten to fifth grades that will also include boys who “identify as a girl or with girlhood.”

Girls (K – 5th grade) and their families are invited to learn about local teams and explore new sports. Attend Cambridge Sports Night for Girlx on January 18, from 5:30-7 PM at the War Memorial Field House to learn more- https://t.co/T1tIWfxUdf #CambMA pic.twitter.com/7L1SGM9kkM — City of Cambridge (@CambMA) January 15, 2023

The CCSW is a city department established in 1977 supposedly to “promote equity for all women and girls and advocates on their behalf.”

The “girlx” event is organized by the Department of Human Services Programs, Cambridge Commission on the Status of Women, and the office of Cambridge’s Democrat Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

Apparently, though, the commission is no longer interested in merely helping women but is now also in the transgender advocacy game.

Cambridge is holding its free “Sports Night for Girlx” on Jan. 18, according to a city announcement.

According to the description at its EventBrite tickets entry, the event is for trans kids, as well as natural-born girls. Hence the kitschy “girlx” handle.

‘Take a break from the cold and get active! Come join us for a fun, free event for families with girlx* in kindergarten through 5th grade. Explore new sports and learn about existing Cambridge-based teams while you enjoy hands-on demonstrations, sign-up, games, pizza, prizes and more! Basketball, lacrosse, hockey, cheerleading, football and MUCH more!’ ‘*This event is open to all those who identify as girls or with girlhood.’

Cambridge is also home to Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), two other highly woke institutions.

The term “girlx” seems to be meant to draw on the idea of the unpopular manufactured term “Latinx,” Fox News reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston