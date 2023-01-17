‘What’s He Doing?’: Tom Brady Blasted for ‘Dirty Play’ During Bucs-Cowboys Game

Tom Brady has come under considerable criticism online, not just for his team’s poor play in their Wild-Card game against the Cowboys on Monday night. But also for a “dirty play” while trying to tackle a Cowboys player attempting to return a fumble.

During the second quarter of the game, Bucs receiver Chris Godwin caught a pass from Brady and then appeared to fumble the ball. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker scooped up the ball. While Hooker was running with the ball, Brady attempted what looked like a sliding tackle.

What is Tom Brady doing? pic.twitter.com/mIj1jEiWwv — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 17, 2023

Officials eventually ruled that Godwin didn’t fumble the ball. So, Hooker’s return and Brady’s “dirty play” didn’t count. But, fans on Twitter couldn’t unsee what the future Hall of Famer had done and blasted him for it.

@NFL @TomBrady @Buccaneers Tom Brady with a dirty play. He should have been kicked out of the game. Trying to trip another player is dirty. #tombrady #tombradyisdirty Hey @TroyAikman you all didn’t say a word. Smh pic.twitter.com/ciN1ZAJcKF — PipelineMoeNorman (@JohnnyPep) January 17, 2023

Dirty play by Tom Brady https://t.co/0E1QcI3Shx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 17, 2023

https://t.co/ajSp5Oerd1 When you are such a sore loser, you cheat to win… — JJ HAWK (@JJHAWK97) January 17, 2023

Being dirty but he’s Tom Brady so it’s probably gonna get looked at like “he’s a good competitor”, “never stops on the play”, what great hustle he has”, I’m sick of his rings protecting his dirty game play and sore losing I’m so over it https://t.co/7qHb5N5VKv — shit sam says (@nichols_sam) January 17, 2023

Hooker and the Cowboys got the last laugh, though. They trounced Brady and the Bucs 31-14, and their season goes on while Tampa’s is over. The incident begs the question: Will Tom Brady ever get called out for his dirty plays?

Plays like this:

Such a dirty play by Tom Brady right here. Could’ve seriously injured the guy. pic.twitter.com/VhRFK43HYs — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 21, 2019

And this:

Of course, if Brady did indeed play his last game on Monday night, then the answer is no.