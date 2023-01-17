‘What’s He Doing?’: Tom Brady Blasted for ‘Dirty Play’ During Bucs-Cowboys Game

Tom Brady
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Tom Brady has come under considerable criticism online, not just for his team’s poor play in their Wild-Card game against the Cowboys on Monday night. But also for a “dirty play” while trying to tackle a Cowboys player attempting to return a fumble.

During the second quarter of the game, Bucs receiver Chris Godwin caught a pass from Brady and then appeared to fumble the ball. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker scooped up the ball. While Hooker was running with the ball, Brady attempted what looked like a sliding tackle.

Officials eventually ruled that Godwin didn’t fumble the ball. So, Hooker’s return and Brady’s “dirty play” didn’t count. But, fans on Twitter couldn’t unsee what the future Hall of Famer had done and blasted him for it.

Hooker and the Cowboys got the last laugh, though. They trounced Brady and the Bucs 31-14, and their season goes on while Tampa’s is over. The incident begs the question: Will Tom Brady ever get called out for his dirty plays?

Plays like this:

And this:

Of course, if Brady did indeed play his last game on Monday night, then the answer is no.

