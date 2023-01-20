Super Bowl Champion Kills Menacing Mountain Lion with Bow & Arrow

Super Bowl Champion Derek Wolfe, who played defensive end for the Denver Broncos, reportedly killed a mountain lion that had been terrorizing a town with a bow & arrow.

According to Wolfe, the mountain lion had “been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood” after it had killed two dogs and started living under a woman’s porch. Nervous as to what the mountain lion might do next, he set out for the hunt.

“He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4×4 mule deer he had just killed,” he posted. “We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side, and then back up again to 9600ft.”

After succumbing to exhaustion and dehydration, he then found the mountain lion and killed him with a bow and arrow.

“Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?” he said after posting a photo of him holding the exceedingly large dead predator.

In a subsequent post, the former Super Bowl champion said that he “almost died on that mountain.”