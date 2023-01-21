Mattress Mack Bets $2 Million on Cowboys to Beat 49ers in Playoff Clash

If you’re a team from Texas, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is going to bet on you to win, and the Dallas Cowboys are no exception.

Before the Cowboys take on the 49ers Sunday in a playoff rematch from last year, the 71-year-old Houston-based furniture store mogul placed a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to upset the 9ers in San Fran. If Dallas pulls it off, McIngvale will win $3.35 million in addition to the $2 million wager.

He placed the bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana. And in typical Mattress Mack style, he made the bet in cash.

$2 million on Cowboys to beat the 49ers for @MattressMack. Would net $3,350,000 from @CaesarsSports if they pull it off. pic.twitter.com/iazMBM4gbh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2023

Mattress Mack is not just a frequent sports gambler but a record-setting sports gambler who has placed some of the highest bets in history.

Last year, he wagered $10 million on his hometown Houston Astros to win the World Series (netting him nearly $75 million), $5 million on Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament (netting him $11 million) and $9.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI (a bet he lost),” according to Yahoo! Sports. “He also placed $3 million wagers on TCU in the college football national championship game, which was unsuccessful.”

So, the record is a bit mixed. Though, McIngvale’s winnings from the Astros bet alone are enough to offset any of his losses.

His bet for this weekend is a bit of a long shot. The 49ers are currently a 4-point favorite over Dallas. The Cowboys did impress last week in their throttling of the Bucs in Tampa. However, the Bucs are terrible. The 49ers, on the other hand, are not terrible and represent a much more significant challenge.