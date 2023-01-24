Irritated Tom Brady Drops F-Bombs After Co-Host Questions Him on Retirement

I can’t be entirely sure, but it seems like Tom Brady is tired of being asked about whether he’s going to retire.

During Monday’s episode of Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, co-host Jim Gray asked Brady if he had a timetable for deciding his NFL future.

Brady answered the question in a colorful fashion.

“If I knew what I was going to f*ck*ng do, I would’ve already f*ck*ng done it, OK,” Brady replied. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

Wow. Imagine if Gray dared to ask Brady if he had actually made a decision on whether to retire. Instead, all Gray did was ask if Brady had a timeline for deciding whether to retire, and he nearly had his head removed.

“I appreciate you asking. Thank you,” Brady added.

So, at least there are no hard feelings.

Headlines were made last week when sources inside the Bucs organization said they felt like Brady was saying goodbye “for good” when he addressed the team before he left. However, on the Fox NFL pregame show on Sunday, former Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski said Brady finished in the top five in passing, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see him return with a team that made him “excited” to play football.