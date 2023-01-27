Charles Barkley on All-Star Fan Voting: ‘Look What Happened Last Time They Got to Vote for President’

Charles Barkley says fans shouldn’t be trusted to vote for the NBA All-Star Game because of the mistake they made when they last voted for president. However, Barkley quickly clarified that he didn’t mean the last presidential election but the one before.

“We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for President,” Barkley said.

Fill-in co-host Adam Lefkoe seemed befuddled by Barkley’s response.

“I don’t mean the old guy, I mean the guy before the old guy,” Barkley explained. “Sorry, President Biden…”

It’s kind of hilarious that Barkley refers to Biden as the “old guy.” It’s also hilarious that Barkley thinks NBA All-Star voters are the same people who voted for Donald Trump. The NBA fan base is overwhelmingly liberal and the least likely fan base to have voted for Trump in 2016.

Which, proves why Barkley’s take is really kind of dumb.

If he likes how the American people during the last presidential election, you know, when they voted for the “old guy,” then he should absolutely trust NBA All-Star fan voters because that’s the same voting base.