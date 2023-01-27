Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons in Heartfelt Tribute

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady shared a heartwarming father’s prayer for their sons alongside a series of candid photos of his children on Thursday.

Brady took to his Instagram story to post General Douglas MacArthur’s Prayer for His Son, wishing strength, and bravery for their sons, People reported.

The prayer was published in 1965 by Jesse Grover Bell and was written by MacArthur when he was stationed in Australia and serving as Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in the Southwest Pacific area.

Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory. Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee—and that to know himself is the foundation-stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail. Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high, a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men, one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past. And after all these things are his, give him, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of true greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, and the meekness of true strength. Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, ‘I have not lived in vain.’

Brady also shared photos of his children taken during their most recent visit.

He shared photos of Jack playing, 15, football and Ben, 13, as a toddler. Several weeks ago, he also shared a photo of his daughter, Vivian, on her 10th birthday.

Another video showed Vivian playing around on a treadmill before jumping down next to the superstar on a bed, with a caption reading, “In other news … the cutest roomie in the world,” with hearts “xinfinity” on it.

Brady shares Jack with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan and Ben and Vivian with newest ex-Gisele Bündchen.

Brady also noted that he wants his kids to fail from time to time as a learning experience.

“I don’t want it to go right for my kids all the time,” Brady said. “I told them that this morning. I said, ‘I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you’re made of if you fail and when you fail.’ ”

