Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested on Public Intoxication Charges in Dallas

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The player was arrested at around 6 a.m. in Old East Dallas on Sunday after police officers were called about a man pounding on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, WFAA-TV reports.

Bennet, 25, was booked into the city detention center. Officials did not say if Bennet was the man banging on doors, nor did they say when he would be released.

Bennet helped lead the Bulldogs to a 65-7 blowout win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles on Jan. .9, the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national title. He threw for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns during the season.

The University of Georgia has not made a statement on the arrest, but Bennet is no longer a student there, having graduated in Dec. with a degree in economics.

Bennett was named offensive MVP in each of his four CFP games in the last two seasons and was 28-3 as a starter.

Bennet’s future is still undetermined. According to ESPN, he’s talked about going to law school. But there is also still the possibility of the NFL.

Still, sports reporters claim he is a possible late-round pick for the coming NFL Draft.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston