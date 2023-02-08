‘Zero Morals’: Enes Kanter Freedom Blasts LeBron James After Breaking Scoring Record

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the …
Ronald Martinez, Carmen Mandato, Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

On a night when the sports media was more interested in celebrating LeBron James than drawing attention to his moral hypocrisy and failures (which is pretty much every night, but this one had historical significance), Enes Kanter Freedom did the job the media won’t do for themselves.

Moments after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Kanter Freedom posted a tweet in which he recognized James’ achievement but then highlighted the many other moral areas where James is a net “0.”

Well, Kanter Freedom did list James as #1 in bowing down to China.

The former Celtic made a name for himself last year by becoming the NBA’s only active player to criticize and protest China on the basketball floor openly. Kanter Freedom donned sneakers calling for an end to China’s political oppression and human rights abuses.

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics sneakers are seen at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges...

Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics sneakers are seen at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In addition, Kanter Freedom wore sneakers calling for an end to Uyghur slave labor.

The shoes of Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics before the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston,...

The shoes of Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics before the Celtic’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kanter Freedom explained his tweet further in an interview with Fox News Wednesday morning.

Obviously, he’s one of the best players to ever play. I play the game. He just broke the record last night, I congratulate him. But (at the) same time, if you see what he stands for, you know, there are so many human rights violations that are happening around the world that also, you know, he called himself more than an athlete.

He called himself a, you know, human rights activist or freedom fighter. So I was just very disappointed in him just, you know, choosing money and business over his morals, values, principles.

He signed with a company like Nike that pretty much used slave labor, sweatshops over in China. And he talks about all the problems that happened around the world. But when it comes to one specific topic, China, he stays silence, and that is hypocrisy. So that’s why I wanted to expose it. I wanted to call them out. And I just hope that he chooses to speak out about not only the problems that happen in America, but all around the world, because you call himself more than an athlete. So people going to ask you questions about it.

Kanter Freedom remains a free agent after being released by Houston last year.

