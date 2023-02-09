Report: Lia Thomas Exposed ‘Male Genitalia’ in Locker Room Following Swim Meet

Riley Gaines, a former 12-time All-American and SEC champion swimmer for Kentucky, says that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas “dropped his Pants” and exposed “male genitalia” in the women’s locker room following swim meets.

Recalling her uneasiness after being forced to change in front of a man, Gaines told Fox News she wants the NCAA to establish separate locker rooms and changing areas for transgender athletes.

“We were not forewarned beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia,” Gaines explained. “We did not give our consent, they did not ask for our consent, but in that locker room, we turned around, and there’s a 6’4″ biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we were exposed to male genitalia.”

Gaines continued, “That, to me, was worse than the competition piece. Not even probably a year, two years ago, this would have been considered some form of sexual assault, voyeurism. But now, not even are they just allowing it to happen, it’s almost as if these large organizations are encouraging it to happen.”

Gaines went further by adding that by nominating Thomas for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the organization was playing an active role in encouraging played an active role in encouraging other male athletes to identify as women and subject female athletes to unfair and awkward circumstances.

“Of course, after NCAA championships, the NCAA then nominated Thomas for NCAA Woman of the Year, so we [they] are celebrating this movement. This is not something that happened by chance on a one-off basis,” she said. “They are encouraging [biological] men to compete in women’s sports.”

Joe Biden didn’t escape Gaines’ criticism either. The former Kentucky Wildcat accused the administration of actively recruiting more male athletes to play female sports by spreading “gender ideology propaganda.”

She also detailed the fear-mongering aimed at female athletes who dare speak out against the transgender movement.

“People are terrified, especially speaking from my experience of talking to other NCAA swimmers specifically. Lia Thomas’s teammates even. They are told their school has made their stance for them. They are told if they feel uncomfortable seeing male genitalia in the locker room, they should seek counseling resources. They’re told they will never get into grad school if they speak out,” Gaines said.

“All of these terrible, awful things that are not true. They are told, of course, that they will be called a bigot and hateful and transphobic, but it doesn’t make you any of those things to acknowledge that there are two sexes, you cannot change your sex, and women deserve opportunities.”